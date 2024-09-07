Nuts Pour It on Versus Ports in 14-4 Loss

MODESTO, Calif. - Ports pitching struggled to contain the Nuts offense on Friday night, giving up 14 runs in a 14-4 loss in game four of the six-game series.

Stockton only had one less hit than Modesto (14 to 13), but the Ports also walked eight batters, hit three more, and allowed eight extra base hits, including two home runs. Two bases-loaded walks in the first from Norge Vera put the Nuts up 2-0, as Vera walked four and hit a batter that inning.

The Ports trailed 4-0 before RBI singles from Cameron Leary and Nelson Beltran made it a 4-2 game. But Modesto would answer Stockton's comeback attempts every time, keeping them from getting any closer. A Luis Suisbel home run in the bottom of the fourth put it back to four runs at 6-2. An RBI double for Rodney Green Jr. in the fifth cut it to 6-3, but Suisbel and Curtis Washington Jr. drove in a pair of runners who walked earlier in the inning with RBI singles.

Clark Elliott plated Nick Schwartz in the sixth to make it an 8-4 game, as Schwartz extended his on-base streak to 28 games, tying Darlyn Montero's team-high streak for the season. But Modesto scored three more in the eighth and another three runs in the ninth, capped off by a 437-foot, two-run bomb by Charlie Pagliarini.

The penultimate game of 2024 is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Jake Pfennings starting for the Ports versus RHP Walter Ford for Modesto.

