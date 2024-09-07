Nuts' Offensive Onslaught Overpowers Stockton

September 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







On Fireworks at John Thurman Field, the Modesto Nuts defeated the Stockton Ports 14-4, showcasing a dominant offensive performance that overwhelmed the Ports' pitching staff.

The Nuts' offensive explosion was led by a combination of power and consistency. DH Luis Suisbel (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) and 2B Charlie Pagliarini (4-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) each hit home runs, with 3B Brandon Eike (2-for-3, 4 runs scored) driving in three runs. Suisbel also contributed significantly, hitting a home run (14 HR) and driving in three runs (90 RBI), which now have him leading the Cal League in both departments. The Nuts' lineup was relentless, collecting 14 hits, including extra-base hits by Pagliarini, SS Austin St. Laurent (who picked up his first professional basehit), and Eike, and ensured they capitalized on every opportunity. The team went 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position, demonstrating their efficiency at the plate.

On the mound, the Nuts' pitching staff, led by RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos (4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R) got the Nuts off on the right foot. RHP Jesse Wainscott 4-3, 4.63 ERA), was effective in controlling the game and earned the win with a solid inning of relief, while LHP Jack White, RHP Will Riley, RHP Brock Moore (made his pro debut), and RHP Hunter Cranton combined for the remainder of the game, limiting the Ports to just four runs. The Ports' pitching woes were evident, with the starter RHP Norge Vera struggling early and RHP Tom Reisinger unable to contain the Nuts' late-game surge. The Ports' pitchers allowed 14 runs on 14 hits, struggling to find consistency throughout the game.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm. Modesto will send RHP Walter Ford to the mound, while the Ports counter with RHP Jake Pfennings.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.