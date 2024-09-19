Modesto Nuts Win Nailbiter to Claim Back-To-Back Cal League Championships

September 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







In a thrilling finale at John Thurman Field, the Modesto Nuts secured their second consecutive California League Championship and the 11th in Modesto's Cal League history by edging out the Lake Elsinore Storm 2-1 in Game 3 of the best-of-three series. With an electric atmosphere and palpable tension, the Nuts demonstrated resilience and determination, capturing the title in front of their home fans.

The game unfolded in a pitching battle, with the Modesto Bullpen delivering a stellar performance in relief of starter RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos, keeping the Storm scoreless for the final 7 innings after they scored in the 2nd inning on an RBI Sacrifice Fly from RF Sean Barnett. The stable of relievers featuring RHP Brock Moore, RHP Trevor Long (who picked up the win), LHP Jack White, LHP Brayan Perez, and RHP Hunter Cranton (who secured his 3rd postseason save) were dominant in the ballgame and in the series for the Nuts.

The Modesto offense was initially quiet but came alive at a pivotal moment, scoring both of their runs in the fifth inning. After Lake Elsinore starter RHP Miguel Mendez walked the bases loaded in the 5th, 1B Milkar Perez drew another bases loaded walk to give Modesto their first run. C Josh Caron would follow with an infield single scoring 2B Charlie Pagliarini to give Modesto a lead they would not relinquish.

Despite a strong effort from Lake Elsinore's pitching staff, highlighted by their starter Mendez, who struck out six over 4.1 innings, the Storm struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities, ultimately leaving seven runners on base. Modesto's bullpen stepped up, with Cranton securing the save and preserving the lead in a nail-biting final inning.

With this championship victory, the Nuts not only solidify their dominance in the league but also continue to build a legacy of excellence. Fans celebrated late into the night, honoring a team that has become synonymous with success in Modesto. As the Nuts look ahead, they carry with them the momentum and pride of back-to-back championships, eager to defend their title in the upcoming 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 19, 2024

Modesto Nuts Win Nailbiter to Claim Back-To-Back Cal League Championships - Modesto Nuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.