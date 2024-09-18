Storm Win Big over the Nuts to Force a Winner Take All Game 3

Lake Elsinore defeats Modesto in Game 2 of the California League Championship series to even up the series at one game apiece.

In a commanding performance, the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Modesto Nuts 9-2 in Game 2 of the California League Championship Series, evening the best-of-three series at one game apiece. Led by strong contributions from C Brendan Durfee (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R), DH Lamar King Jr. (2-for-5, RBI), and LF Braedon Karpathios (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R), Lake Elsinore's batting lineup constantly pressured the Nuts' pitching staff throughout the night.

The Storm struck first, plating six runs by the end of the third inning. 1B Jack Costello (2-for-3, RBI) and Durfee both delivered key hits, while Karpathios drove in two runs, setting the tone for the game. The early onslaught left the Nuts scrambling to keep up, as they struggled to find rhythm against LHP Luis Gutierrez, who earned the win with a solid five-inning outing, allowing just one run. Lake Elsinore's offense demonstrated impressive efficiency, going 7-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Modesto managed to put some runs on the board, but their efforts were largely overshadowed by the Storm's dominant performance. C Josh Caron did manage to hit a solo home run in the 8th inning, providing a brief spark for the Nuts. However, their overall execution fell short, as they left ten runners on base and went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Nuts' inability to capitalize on scoring chances proved costly in a game where every run mattered.

With the series tied at one game each, both teams now turn their attention to the decisive Game 3. The Storm will look to carry the momentum from this victory, while the Nuts will need to regroup and refine their approach at the plate. As the championship series heads to its thrilling conclusion, fans can expect an electrifying battle between these two fierce competitors at John Thurman Field.

