66ers Hand Modesto First Home Loss of the Season

April 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Inland Empire 66ers handed the Modesto Nuts their first home defeat on Tuesday evening with a strong all-around performance, earning a 5-2 road win at John Thurman Field. The victory brought the 66ers to 5-6 on the season, as the Nuts dropped to 8-3 but still hold first place in the North Division.

The 66ers used a patient and opportunistic offensive approach, scoring in four different innings and capitalizing on Modesto's pitching struggles. CF Kevyn Castillo sparked the offense, reaching base three times, scoring twice, and tripling in the fifth inning. DH Caleb Bartolero and Catcher Dario Laverde each added RBI singles, while LF Jorge Ruiz drove in two runs with an RBI single in the 9th.

On the mound, right-hander Yeferson Vargas turned in an effective start, allowing just one run on two hits over five innings to improve to 2-1 on the season. Inland Empire's bullpen slammed the door, with Victor Garcia tossing two clean frames and closer Bryce Holmes locking down the final six outs to pick up his first save. Combined, the staff struck out nine Nuts hitters and issued only three walks, holding Modesto to 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Modesto struggled to find offensive rhythm, managing only five hits in the game. 3B Ricardo Cova provided an early spark with a two-out RBI double in the 2nd inning, but it wasn't enough to hold off the 66ers. Starter Ryan Sloan, the 8th ranked prospect in the Mariners' organization, pitched well through 3.2 innings, striking out 7 batters in his John Thurman Field debut. Reliever Adrian Quintana took the loss after giving up the go-ahead run in the fifth. The two teams will meet again Wednesday, with the 66ers aiming to take the lead in the series and build momentum.

