Larrondo Works Strong Start, Visalia Drops Series Opener

April 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Denny Larrondo tossed five innings of one-run ball but suffered a tough luck loss as the Visalia Rawhide fell to the Stockton Ports 6-1 on Tuesday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Alberto Barriga led Visalia (3-7) with two hits but the Rawhide could not muster a run against the Ports (6-4) until the ninth inning.

In Larrondo's second start of the season he allowed just one hit, a solo home run in the second frame, with three strikeouts. He retired the first five batters of the game.

Ruben Santana scored Visalia's lone run in the ninth. He reached on a walk, advanced on a double by Barriga and scored on Abdias De La Cruz's sacrifice fly.

Slade Caldwell worked a walk to extend his on base streak to nine games to start the season. His 14 walks are second most in the California League.

Stockton scored two more runs in the sixth inning and added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth.

The series between Visalia and Stockton continues on Wednesday with a 6:30 first pitch. Valley Strong Ballpark hosts the first Winning Wednesday of the year. Fans will enjoy $7.25 select whiskey and wine products.

Rawhide Rustlers members will also receive a shirt giveaway and all fans can enjoy ballpark bingo. To join the Rustlers visit the Rawhide website. Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.