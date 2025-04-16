Nuts Stay Hot, Down 66ers 9-4 Behind Melenge's Strong Start

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts continued their early season dominance Tuesday night at John Thurman Field, cruising past the Inland Empire 66ers with a 9-4 win. With the victory, the Nuts improved to 8-2 and maintained their grip atop the California League North, while the 66ers dropped to 4-6 in the South Division.

Modesto used a balanced offensive attack and capitalized on Inland Empire's struggles on the mound, drawing 12 walks and plating runs in six different innings, and in the field 3 errors. RF Curtis Washington Jr. led the way for Modesto with two hits and two RBIs, while 2B Dervy Ventura added a triple and double in a 2-for-4 effort. Starter LHP Harold Melenge (1-0) turned in a stellar performance in his JTF debut, tossing five innings of one-run ball while scattering six hits and striking out three. He was backed by solid relief efforts from RHP Steven Sanchez (3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and RHP Jean Munoz (1.0 IP), who combined to hold the 66ers at bay for the final four frames.

Despite collecting 11 hits, the 66ers struggled to cash in, going just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranding 12 men on base. 2B Johan Macias led the way for Inland Empire with three hits and two RBIs, while SS John Wimmer added a triple and two singles of his own. Starter RHP Andre Sanchez (0-1) struggled with control, walking four and allowing four runs (two earned) over three innings to take the loss.

Modesto will look to carry this momentum into game two of the series tomorrow at 4:05 pm. Modesto will send RHP Ryan Sloan to the mound, the Seattle Mariners 8th ranked prospect, while the 66ers will start RHP Yeferson Vargas.

