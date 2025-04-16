Grizzlies Pull out Another One-Run Victory in Series Opener

April 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A one-run game went the favor of the Fresno Grizzlies (5-5) yet again as they held off the Lake Elsinore Storm (2-8) by a score of 4-3 Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

An intriguing matchup of solid starters featured a pair of pitchers making their second career professional starts.

Grizzlies starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. showed off his power arm to the home crowd and used the punchout to navigate through a bit of early traffic.

Storm starter Kash Mayfield surrendered early runs but locked in over his last two innings of work and was taken off the hook thanks to a three-run frame for Lake Elsinore.

Johnson was solid through the first, getting a strikeout to leave a runner stranded to end the first.

Kelvin Hidalgo, playing as the Designated Hitter on Tuesday, turned around a 1-0 fastball and sailed it over the right field wall to put Fresno on the board.

Johnson worked a clean second inning and the Grizzlies rewarded him with another run of support.

Felix Tena singled to get the inning started and stole second before Francisco Garcia singled as well. But two quick outs made it appear the opportunity was fading.

After a walk to Tommy Hopfe loaded the bases, a balk brought in Tena to double the Grizzlies lead.

Johnson upheld the lead but labored through the next two innings. Each of the next two innings the Storm put the first two runners on but each time Johnson used two strikeouts to escape the threat.

Fisher Jameson worked a scoreless fifth and the Grizzlies created their own threat in the bottom of the inning but failed to extend the league.

That appeared to be a turning point as the first two Storm hitters laced balls including a two-run homer by Kavares Tears that tied the game. Alex McCoy doubled in the next at-bat and eventually scored a go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

But the Grizzlies responded in the bottom of the 7th against the Lake Elsinore bullpen.

Hopfe singled to start the inning and stole second. Yeiker Reyes walked and Roynier Hernandez singled into center, extending his hitting streak to 7 games, to tie the game at three.

With the bases loaded later in the inning, Tena bounced a ball to third and in a bang-bang play at the plate, the catcher dropped the ball allowing Reyes to score and the Grizzlies to take the lead.

Fidel Ulloa, Luke Jewett and Nathan Blasick combined for three scoreless innings to close the door and preserve the win for Fresno.

Ulloa's 7th inning earned him the save, Jewett earned a hold in the 8th and Blasick converts his 3rd save.

Seven different Grizzlies tallied one hit a piece to lead a balanced attack.

The series continues with game two on Wednesday night when Ismael Luciano takes the hill for Fresno against Kleiber Olmedo with first pitch slated for 6:50pm

Fans can take advantage the season long $3 value menu featuring ballpark favorites like hot dogs, popcorn, soda and more. The series will also feature a number of exciting opportunities for fans like the season's first 1vs1 Food Truck Throwdown on Thursday, Zoo Night on Friday and Halfway to Halloween on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.