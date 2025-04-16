Another Quality Start Buoys Ports to 6-1 Win

April 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)

VISALIA, Calif. - Donny Troconis continued his strong start to his Stockton career, pitching six shutout innings for another Ports quality start, this time in a 6-1 win over the Rawhide to start the series at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Ports (6-4) struck first again as they have in all but two games this season. It was a solo home run from the birthday boy, Myles Naylor, as he cranked a home run off the top of the barn in right center to celebrate his 20th birthday and put the Ports up 1-0.

A Davis Diaz two-RBI single past a diving attempt from the Rawhide third baseman scored Jared Sprague-Lott and Cameron Leary for a 3-0 Stockton lead. A bases-loaded walk for Davis in the eighth inning plated C.J. Pittaro to give the Ports a 4-0 advantage.

Defensive miscues by Visalia (3-7) would allow the Ports to bring two more runners across in the top of the ninth, as one error allowed Gunner Gouldsmith to reach and another allowed him to come home and make it 5-0. Leary would rip a base hit to straight-away center after that to score Pittaro again to go up 6-0.

The Rawhide would get a run in the ninth after Blake Hammond allowed a walk and a double in his third inning of work out of the pen. Wilfred Alvarado checked in and allowed a sac fly before getting a fly out to left to end the ballgame for the 6-1 final.

Stockton's defense was again solid, playing error-free ball and taking multiple bloop hits away from the Rawhide, including a spectacular diving stop by Cesar Franco in the fifth. Leary notched his league-leading eighth stolen base on the season and came within inches of making a highlight-reel diving grab on the double in the ninth.

Naylor and Pittaro extended their on-base streaks to eight games, and Leary's run scoring streak is up to six-straight contests.

UP NEXT: Game two will also be a 6:30 first pitch, with LHP Ryan Magdic going for the Ports against Visalia's RHP Connor Foley.

