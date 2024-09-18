Nate Nankil Named to California League All-Star Team

STOCKTON, Calif. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Single-A All-Star Teams for 2024, with the Stockton Ports' Nate Nankil being named to the California League All-Star-Team.

Nankil played 83 games with the Ports before his promotion to High-A Lansing on July 30. During his tenure in Stockton, Nankil hit .285 with a .401 on-base percentage, and slugged .460. His hit 10 home runs and 56 RBIs were second on the club, while he led the team with 20 doubles.

The Cal State Fullerton product had a 13-game hit streak from June 22 to July 10, where he hit .471 (16 for 34) with seven multi-hit games and three home runs during that stretch. Nankil had a three-hit game on July 3 in San Jose that he followed up with a four-hit game on July 4 back home in Stockton the very next night, which led to him being named the California League Player of the Week for July 1-7. That 13-game hit streak was the team-high until it was surpassed by the A's fourth round pick of 2024, Rodney Green Jr., on the last day of the season.

His four-hit night on the Fourth of July was tied for the second-highest single-game total on the season for the Ports, and his five-RBI night against Fresno on July 23 was tied for the team high. Nankil also showed his prowess defensively, as the collegiate centerfielder went 71 straight-games without an error as a corner outfielder in Stockton, making an error in the second game of the season while playing left field, and not making another until that July 23 contest while playing in right.

The seventh-round pick of the 2023 draft also made Baseball America's Top 30 Prospects for the A's organization this season, getting into that 30th spot in the publications' mid-season update. Nankil's power numbers could have been even gaudier, if it weren't for a wrist injury he suffered in San Jose in early May. The very durable, 21-year-old only missed three games, and though it did contribute to a home-run drought from May 9 to June 26, Nankil still had eight doubles and 22 RBIs with a .355 OBP in that time.

