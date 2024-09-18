Jace Kaminska Named California League Pitcher of the Year; 2 More Grizzlies Also Announced as All Stars

Fresno, CA - Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday morning that three Fresno Grizzlies were awarded California League All-Star honors thanks to their stellar 2024 campaigns. Right-handed starting pitcher Jace Kaminska, left-handed relief pitcher Welinton Herrera and third baseman Braylen Wimmer were the winning recipients of their respective positions, as voted by league managers. Among the trio of Grizzlies' winners, Kaminska was named the overall top pitcher in the California League.

Jace Kaminska was selected as one of four California League Starting Pitchers of the Year and named the overall top pitcher in the California League after an outstanding season with the Grizzlies. Kaminska, despite ending his season prematurely on the injured list, proved to be the best arm in the league over his 17 games (16 starts). The University of Nebraska product went 5-5 with a miniscule 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP over 87.1 innings. Kaminska struck out 104 batters as compared to just 12 walks (best California League ratio). He did not issue a walk in his last five games (June 30-August 2; 25.1 frames) and permitted one free pass over his last eight outings (June 9-August 2; 41.1 innings). Kaminska started his 2024 season with 8.2 scoreless frames, spanning two starts (April 7-16), allowing six hits and one walk while fanning 10. He also started back-to-back shutouts, which led to a May scoreless streak of 20 innings (three full starts and two frames into his next start; May 5-26: 13 hits, four walks, 22 strikeouts). Kaminska's best start came on July 14 at Lake Elsinore (7.0 innings, 0 runs, 10 strikeouts), resulting in California League Pitcher of the Week honors. Overall, Kaminska dominated in his first professional season and was rightfully awarded the best pitcher in the California League.

Welinton Herrera was tabbed as one of two California League Relievers of the Year after an unbelievable stint with the Grizzlies. Herrera, prior to his promotion to High-A Spokane (Northwest League Champions) was untouchable over 23 relief outings. He went 8-2 with a microscopic 2.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP over 34 innings. Herrera's eight wins were tied for the second most in the California League and tops before his promotion. The Fantino, Dominican Republic native also fanned 62 batters as compared to nine walks while in Fresno. Herrera did not walk a batter in his first nine outings of 2024 (April 7-May 3; 11.1 innings, three HBP, 21 strikeouts). He was also awarded California League Pitcher of the Week from May 13-19 after two shutout performances (5.0 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, eight strikeouts). During that point, Herrera was in the midst of 13 straight scoreless outings from April 12-May 26 (19.0 innings, seven hits, four walks, one HBP, 34 punchouts). The 20 year old was definitely a bright spot for Growlifornia in 2024 and will be candidate for a MLB call-up in the future.

Braylen Wimmer was named the California League's Top Third Baseman after spending the entire season with Fresno. Wimmer ranked among the Top 10 in 10 different qualified California League categories. Wimmer was first in runs (94, 15 more than Caleb Hobson, who was 2nd), tied for first in hits (131), second in total bases (200), tied for second in homers (14), tied for third in batting average (.285), tied for sixth in stolen bases (34), tied for seventh in RBI (64), tied for eighth in extra-base hits (38), ninth in slugging percentage (.435) and 10th in OPS (.797). Besides the above, Wimmer was selected as the California League Player of the Month for June, sweeping with fellow South Carolina product RHP Jack Mahoney. Over 24 June games, Wimmer went 36-for-93 (.387 AVG/.452 OBP/.677 SLG/1.129 OPS) with six clouts, nine doubles, 17 RBI, 20 runs, nine walks, two hit-by-pitches and five stolen bases. Wimmer tallied 10 multi-hit games, five multi-run contests and four multi-RBI games in the month as well. He ended June on a 13-game hit streak (June 15-30, lasted 14 games, July 1), where he went 23-for-54 (.426/.483/.741/1.224) with four bombs, five doubles, 11 RBI, 12 runs, five walks, one hit-by-pitch and three stolen bases. It was a fantastic first year in Fresno for Wimmer, which culminated in an end of season award.

