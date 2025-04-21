Hidalgo Red-Hot Hitting Earns California League Player of the Week Award

April 21, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo has earned California League Player of the Week honors, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Hidalgo sparked the Grizzlies offense with at least one hit and one run in every game of the six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm, batting 10-24 with 2 home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and 9 stolen bases.

During the series, Hidalgo raised his average 141 points and his on-base percentage 135 points (he walked five times in the series).

Hidalgo currently leads the California league with 12 steals, and he's tied for fifth in both home runs and RBI.

The Grizzlies kick-off a 12-game road trip Tuesday in San Jose for the start of a six-game series with the San Jose Giants.

