Grizzlies Undone by 5-Run 3rd Inning

April 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A couple of professional firsts for debuting Fresno Grizzlies (7-9) were a part of the silver linings of a 9-0 loss to the San Jose Giants (9-7) Tuesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

A five-run third inning spun the game away from the Grizzlies before the Giants added on later.

Grizzlies starter Ismael Luciano threw two scoreless innings before the Giants broke the scoreless tie after Carlos Gutierrez singled. The Grizzlies thought they caught him stealing at second, but Gutierrez was ruled safe and came around to score on a Dakota Jordan RBI single.

An error on a groundball in the next at bat opened the door for the Giants and they would capitalize with a pair of RBI singles.

Two wild pitches produced two more runs to complete the 5 run inning.

The Grizzlies bullpen did calm things down with Luke Thelen tossing two scoreless innings in his professional debut, striking out one over the sixth and seventh innings.

Fresno's other debuting player was designated hitter Jacob Hinderleider, who notched his first professional hit in the top of the eighth.

But San Jose tacked on runs in 4th and 5th innings and added a two-run 8th inning stretching the difference to 9-0.

Nolan Clifford's two hit day led the Grizzlies offense in the loss.

The Grizzlies will be back at it Wednesday night at 6pm against the Giants at Excite Ballpark in San Jose. Brody Brecht is slated to take the hill for Fresno against San Jose's Niko Mazza.

All broadcasts will be available through the MiLB.TV app and fans can listen to the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack via the audio tab or at fresnogrizzlies.com/watch with the audio player.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.