Waves of Runs Give Ports 13-2 Win over Nuts

April 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The first meeting between Modesto and Stockton in 2025 decidedly went to the Ports on Tuesday afternoon, with Stockton winning 13-2 over the Nuts in game one of the six-game series.

With all signs pointing toward this being the last season of a team representing Modesto in the California League, the final season of the 209 rivalry carries a little extra meaning this year. On top of that, this first series between the two is an early-season battle for first place in the Cal League's Northern Division, as the Ports are aiming to keep Modesto from jumping out to an early lead in the division as they have the past two seasons.

The Ports (11-5) turned three double plays on the afternoon and almost turned two more that ended up as fielder's choices with the runner barely beating out the throw to first. Nathan Dettmer didn't have the same pinpoint control he's had to start the season on Tuesday, but he still kept Modesto (12-4) off the scoreboard in five shutout innings, allowing just two hits - but four walks - a with one strikeout.

He entered play with a 62.5% groundball rate and got four groundballs to short to end each of the first four innings, and another in the fifth to almost ended the inning that ended up a fielder's choice before a fly out did conclude his outing.

Stockton's offensive outburst began in the second inning, with walks by C.J. Pittaro and Cesar Franco putting two on with two out. Pedro Pineda singled home Pittaro, before Ali Camarillo drove in Franco to go up 2-0. Jared Sprague-Lott ripped a 105-miles-per-hour line drive up the middle to score Pineda and Camarillo, and it was 4-0 Ports after just two innings.

Two more runs would come in for the home team in the fourth when a double down the third-base line by Camarillo again scored Franco and a bases-loaded walk by Cameron Leary put Stockton ahead 6-0. Pineda's first double of the season scored Gunner Gouldsmith - who doubled as well - for a 7-0 advantage in the fifth. Pineda and Franco would score on a single from Camarillo with an error in center in the seventh that put Stockton ahead 9-0.

Modesto got a pair back on a home run in the eighth, but Stockton would extend the lead to double digits in the bottom of the inning with four more runs, with RBIs from Gouldsmith and Franco, and a true two-RBI double from Camarillo.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Pineda's four hits and a walk on the day put him in first place in slugging percentage (.660) and third in OPS (1.103) in the California League and gave him a seven-game hit streak. Dettmer's ERA sits at exactly 1.00, putting him in second place among qualified pitchers. Camarillo's 23 hits have him atop the league as well.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 first pitch, with RHP Ryan Sloan (0-0, 5.79) going for Modesto against the Ports LHP Wei-En Lin (1-0, 0.75). It will be a Silver Slugger night at Banner Island Ballpark, as Fans 55 years and older can become a Silver Slugger member and receive special benefits, including tickets to all Wednesday Stockton Ports home games and a Silver Sluggers apparel item.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season.

