Offensive Barrage Continue as the Nuts Beat the Ports

September 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







In a decisive victory in which the offense once again produced double digit runs, the Modesto Nuts triumphed over the Stockton Ports with an impressive 15-4 victory at John Thurman Field. The Nuts' offensive explosion was spearheaded by a robust lineup that produced 15 runs on 11 hits, overshadowing the Ports' efforts despite their own 9-hit game. The Nuts showcased their offensive firepower from the start, putting up a 5-run inning in the fourth that significantly widened the gap and set the tone for the remainder of the game.

The standout performer for Modesto was LF Tai Peete (2-for-5, 2B, 3B), who delivered a stellar game with four RBIs. Peete's explosive performance at the plate was complemented by SS Carter Dorighi (1-for-5), who also homered, that of the inside the park variety, and added two RBIs to the Nuts' tally. The Nuts' offensive onslaught was further supported by a balanced attack, with contributions from RF Anthony Donofrio (2-for-3), who had a double and three RBIs, and C Josh Caron (1-for-4), also collected an RBI. 2B Charlie Pagliarini (2-for-4, 2B, 1B, BB, HBP) had another good game from the leadoff spot, getting aboard four times. The team's ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities was evident, as they went 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, the "Vanilla Missile" RHP Walter Ford (1-2, 7.22 ERA) earned the win for Modesto, throwing six solid innings and allowing only four runs on eight hits. His performance was supported by RHP German Fajardo and LHP Brayan Perez, who combined for three scoreless innings of relief. The Ports' pitchers struggled, with RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-2, 4.87 ERA) taking the loss after surrendering five runs over 3.1 innings. RHP Wilfred Alvarado and LHP Derek Corro also had tough outings, contributing to the Ports' defensive woes as they allowed the Nuts to continue their offensive surge.

The regular season concludes tomorrow as the Modesto Nuts and Stockton Ports will battle one last time in 2024, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 am. The Nuts will send RHP Elijah Dale to the mound while Stockton counters with RHP Alejandro Manzano.

