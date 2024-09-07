Quakes Elminated by Rawhide on Friday

September 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide eliminated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes from playoff contention on Friday night at LoanMart Field, taking a convincing 7-0 victory.

The win for the Rawhide secures the final playoff spot, as they'll be the #2 seed and host the Lake Elsinore Storm next Tuesday night in the opening game of a best-of-three in the South Division Finals.

The Quakes were held in check offensively all night by Visalia starter Casey Anderson (6-8), who allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings.

Visalia got on the board in the first against Rancho starter Sterling Patick (0-1) and never looked back. They swatted a pair of two-run homers later in the game, as Ruben Santana (4) and Angel Ortiz (8) helped build the lead to 5-0 in the seventh.

Visalia put it away in the ninth, scoring two more to take a 7-0 lead.

Rancho was held to just five hits on Friday and was shut out for just the fourth time this season. Eduardo Quintero had two of Rancho's five hits and reached base three times.

The Quakes (34-30, 64-64) will send Luke Fox (0-0) to the mound on Saturday, as he'll take on Visalia's Daniel Nunez (3-1) in the penultimate game of the season. Game time is 6:30pm.

Saturday night is Marvel Super Hero Night, with jerseys to be auctioned off and post-game Fireworks, thanks to Baker's Drive-Thru. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

