Comeback Claws Trimmed By Inches In Fresno's 6-5 (11) Defeat Versus San Jose

September 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (28-36, 66-63) were stunned by the San Jose Giants (36-28, 73-56) 6-5 in 11 frames Friday night from Chukchansi Park. The two teams have played 21 total innings over the past two evenings, both ending with free baseball. One night after a 10th-inning triumph, the Grizzlies dropped the second extra-inning contest. Fresno fell to 9-6 overall (4-2 at home) in extras, 12-19 overall (10-6 at home) in one-run games and 9-14 overall (3-9 at Chukchansi Park) on Friday evenings.

In the bottom of the first, the Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 after a Caleb Hobson leadoff homer to left-center field. It was Fresno's fourth leadoff longball of the season and third against San Jose (April 27, GJ Hill and June 30, Braylen Wimmer). The last leadoff bomb came from Jared Thomas on August 14 versus Modesto. The Grizzlies have scored first in 12 of their last 13 games thanks to Hobson's seventh roundtripper of 2024.

The Giants jumped in front 3-1 in the top of the third. Robert Hipwell hammered a two-out, full count offering to dead center. Hipwell's three-run blast was his fifth professional clout. The Grizzlies tied the affair at three in the bottom of the sixth. Felix Tena uncorked a two-run dinger to left-center field, his sixth wallop of the year.

The clubs traded zeroes for the next three frames, bringing the game into extras for the second consecutive night. Once again, both teams could not find the scoreboard, sending the contest into the 11th. The Giants took a 6-3 advantage after Zander Darby swatted a pinch-hit, three-run big fly to center field. Darby had entered for Jean Carlos Sio, who suffered a cramp-like injury mid at-bat.

In the bottom of the 11th, the Grizzlies comeback claws were sharpened, ready for a mighty swipe. With one out, Fresno loaded the bases with the automatic runner, a hit-by-pitch and a walk. After the second strikeout of the frame, Jason Hinchman strode to the dish, looking for a big moment. Hinchman claimed the moment, lacing a two-run, ground-rule double to right-center field, missing a bases-clearing double by mere inches. After a pitching change and with runners in scoring position, Hobson let it rip on a 3-0 count, popping up harmlessly to conclude the game.

San Jose starter Jacob Bresnahan tossed four innings, allowing just the leadoff homer as his only hit and run. He walked three and fanned four in a no-decision effort. Shane Rademacher struck out six over three frames of work. Rademacher permitted two runs (earned), on a pair of hits and a trio of walks. Rehabber Raymond Burgos hurled two perfect innings, punching out one. Marques Johnson (1-0) was awarded the victory after one and two-thirds frames of action. Johnson stumbled through his appearance, but found a way to fan four batters, despite walking three and giving up two runs (one earned). Cole Hillier picked up the final out, locking up his sixth save.

Fresno righty Bryan Perez notched his sixth quality start of the season, chucking six innings of three-run ball. He gave up five hits and a trio of walks while whiffing seven. Justin Loer and Austin Becker combined for three scoreless frames of relief, pooling together for four punchouts. Hunter Omlid (0-1) was ticketed with the loss after two innings.

The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno. Fans can grab their tickets for the two (2) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Felix Tena (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Caleb Hobson (1-5, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- LF Jason Hinchman (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- PH/2B Zander Darby (1-1, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 3B Robert Hipwell (1-6, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- LHP Raymond Burgos (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

On Deck:

Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose RHP Ubert Mejias (4-6, 4.63) vs. Fresno LHP Stu Flesland III (2-3, 3.92)

On That Fres-Notes:

For the second straight game, the Grizzlies scored more runs than they had hits (5, 3 and 5, 4). Fresno left 10 on base and went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Grizzlies' INF Braylen Wimmer has swiped 34 bases this season. Wimmer is currently one stolen base shy of joining the Grizzlies Top 10 Single-Season Records in that category. Tyler Graham (2010), Darren Ford (2014), Jonathan Villar (2015) and Myles Straw (2018) are tied for 10th all-time with 35 stolen bases.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.