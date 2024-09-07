Gutierrez, Decker Dazzle in Rancho Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - One night after being eliminated from playoff contention, the Quakes staged a late rally and beat the Visalia Rawhide, winning on Saturday night by a final of 6-4 at LoanMart Field.

Cameron Decker blasted a three-run homer (12) in the first, then broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth, when he scored from third base on a wild pitch, as the Quakes won their penultimate game of the year.

Tied at 4-4, Visalia reliever Travis Garnett (0-1) walked four batters and threw two wild pitches, helping the Quakes take a 6-4 lead.

Rancho reliever Roque Gutierrez (5-3), who came on in the fourth inning, cruised through six shutout inning to earn the win, as he tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to finish it off.

The Quakes took an early 4-0 lead to chase Visalia starter Daniel Nunez in the first inning, but saw the Rawhide rally for four runs against starter Luke Fox in the second, tying the game at 4-4.

The Quakes (35-30, 64-63) will send Eriq Swan (0-0) to the mound on Sunday, for the final game of the year. Visalia will counter with Denny Larrondo (5-5) in the finale. Sunday is IEHP Kids Eat Free Sunday and kids will also Run the Bases after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Game time is 2pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

