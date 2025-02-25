Modesto Nuts Announce 2025 Promo Schedule

The Modesto Nuts are entering their final season in Modesto and are excited to announce the release of the 2025 promotion schedule.

The season will be filled with excitement for all 66 games with highlights including firework shows, giveaways, jersey auctions plus many more!

Fan-favorite Lucha Libre Night returns for the fourth consecutive season.

Opening Night at John Thurman Field is Friday, April 4th and you will not want to miss out on an opening weekend filled with celebrations to commemorate the 2024 championship.

Check below for the full schedule and save your dates because single-game tickets go on sale Friday March 7th!

April:

4th- Opening Night- Cancer Awareness Night

presented by Sutter Health with a post-game jersey auction with all proceeds going to Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Cancer Patient Programs / Postgame fireworks

5th- 2024 Championship Celebration with a replica ring giveaway presented by Valley First Credit Union

18th- Strikes or Treat Night

19th- Nuts about Saving Lives Presented by Donor Network West / Los Alebrijes de Modesto Latino Night- Dia De Los Muertos

May:

2nd- YupUp Kids Fest presented by YupUp

3rd- Neon 80's Night

16th- Active Kids Day presented by HealthNet

17th- Alebrijes de Modesto Latino Night- $5 Gift Card Giveaway presented by Save Mart

18th- Foster Care Awareness Night Presented by Stanislaus County Child Protective Services

31st- Child Safety Night presented by MID

June:

7th- Military Appreciation Night presented by Stanislaus Security and Protection

20th- PEANUTS Night / Disabilities Awareness Night with a post-game jersey auction with proceeds going to Society for Disabilities

21st- Los Alebrijes de Modesto Latino Night- Carros Locos- Bucket Hat Giveaway

July:

3rd- Independence Day celebration with Postgame fireworks presented by Valley First Credit Union

10th- The Malmo Oatmilkers: Did Someone Say Dynasty? Presented by Oatly

Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more!

12th- Hometown Heroes presented by Crystal Creamery

25th- Homerun for Homies presented by PROS Sport Housing and PITCH INitiative with a post-game jersey auction with proceeds going to Legacy Alliance Outreach

26th- Alebrijes de Modesto Latino Night- Noche de Tortillas

August:

15th- Luau Night

16th- Country Night

29th- Farewell Fireworks show

30th- Alebrije de Modesto Latino Night - Lucha Libre post-game show performed by Pro Wrestling Revolution

Weekly Promotions:

Tuesdays- Together Tuesday Presented by Valley First Credit Union. Bring 2 of any non-perishable goods and receive a free ticket to the game that day.

Wednesdays- Silver Sluggers presented by Hearing Life

Thursdays- Pups and Pints Night Presented by BARK

Again, single-game tickets go on sale next Friday, March 7th. We look forward to seeing everyone at the ballpark to celebrate this farewell season of the Modesto Nuts!

