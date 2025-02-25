Fresno Grizzlies Unveil 10th Anniversary Fresno Tacos Uniform

February 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno (CA) - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies released the latest redesign in the storied history of their Fresno Tacos alter ego. The 2025 Tacos uniform is a celebration of 10 seasons of Tacos baseball, with the Grizzlies first making the transformation to their world-famous alter ego in 2015. As the first team to take the field under a name that was different from their traditional identity and the organization that started the food-alter ego craze, this new uniform celebrates the Fresno Tacos' place as trailblazers within Minor League Baseball marketing.

The uniform's rebrand focuses primarily on the taco truck in a return to the roots of the Fresno Tacos moniker. The original idea to take the field as the Fresno Tacos was born out of the organization's world-famous taco truck festival, Taco Truck Throwdown. The Central Valley is the birthplace of the taco truck, whose lonchera truck origins arose from the 1942 Braseros Act and a need for a way to feed laborers in the fields during World War II.

"Playing as the Fresno Tacos has always been about the Taco Truck," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Paying tribute to the hardworking men and women who run these small businesses is the cornerstone of our Tacos alter ego, and we feel this year's rebrand brings the attention back to them."

Although Fresno Tacos merchandise with the new look will not be available until closer to Opening Day, the Fresno Grizzlies are giving fans the chance to preorder their new Fresno Tacos hat in an exclusive bundle. This bundle, which is available starting today at TacosBaseball.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, also features a ticket to the team's Fresno Tacos Night at the ballpark on May 30, which is the first time these new uniforms will take the field. This exclusive preorder is available for a limited time, with only 100 bundles available, so fans are encouraged to act fast to ensure they are one of the first fans with this new cap.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.