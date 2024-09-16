Nuts Win Back and Forth Thriller to Take Game 1 of the Cal League Championship

September 16, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







In a thriller to open the California League Championship Series, the Modesto Nuts outlasted the Lake Elsinore Storm with a 10-8 victory in Game 1. The Nuts' offense was in top form, showcasing their power and precision throughout the game. Key contributions included home runs by RF Carson Jones and 1B Charlie Pagliarini, who provided crucial runs in the 2nd and 7th innings, respectively. The Nuts' offensive onslaught was highlighted by C Josh Caron's three RBIs and SS Carter Dorighi's two, ensuring they had enough cushion to hold off a late Storm rally.

The game was a rollercoaster, with the Storm fighting hard to stay in contention. Despite their efforts, including home runs from RF Sean Barnett and DH Lamar King Jr., the Storm fell short. Barnett's 5th-inning homer and King Jr.'s 6th-inning blast kept Lake Elsinore within striking distance, but they were unable to come out on top. Modesto gave up a lead in the 8th inning only to see 3B Luis Suisbel triple to score DH Brandon Eike to tie the game in the 9th. The Storm's defense struggled, evidenced by crucial errors that allowed two more runs in the same frame that proved to be the margin of victory for Modesto.

Pitching played a significant role in the game's outcome. RHP Brock Moore earned the win for the Nuts, his 2nd of the postseason, continuing his impressive postseason form. RHP Hunter Cranton secured his 2nd save, ensuring the Storm could not mount a comeback. On the other side, RHP Xavier Ruiz was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs, two of those earned, in a brief appearance, underscoring the challenges faced by the Storm's pitching staff.

As the series shifts to Game 2, the Modesto Nuts hold a 1-0 lead and will look to become the first back-to-back California League Champions since the San Jose Giants won titles in 2009 and 2010. The Lake Elsinore Storm will need to regroup and address their defensive lapses if they hope to level the series and keep their championship dreams alive. The stage is set for a crucial showdown, with both teams ready to battle for a chance at the California League title.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 16, 2024

Nuts Win Back and Forth Thriller to Take Game 1 of the Cal League Championship - Modesto Nuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.