Not Asheville's Night; Tourists Fall 17-3

June 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN- Friday night's game is a game the Asheville Tourists have already put in the rearview mirror. The Tourists suffered their biggest defeat of the season, 17-3, at the hands of the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Asheville fell behind 16-0 before Oliver Carrillo hit a solo Home Run in the top of the sixth inning to put the Tourists on the board. Carrillo finished 2-for-4 and has reached base safely at least once in his last nine games played. Jackson Loftin finished his 3-for-4 evening at the plate on a high note with a two-run Homer in the top of the ninth.

Bowling Green had three players tally four hits and two more recorded three. The Hot Rods outhit the Tourists 23-8. Despite the lopsided result, Asheville still has an opportunity to win the road series with a pair of wins over the weekend.

Asheville will attempt to bounce back in Game Five of the series which is set for Saturday night at 7:35pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.