Dash Shut Out By Rome, 13-0

June 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash were shutout by the Rome Emperors, 13-0, on Friday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 4,216 fans.

Rome (41-30, 5-2) jumped on the board early in the first plating two in the top half of the frame. The Emperors added a third run on a bases loaded walk in the top of the third before the bats exploded across the next two innings. After an RBI double from Sabin Ceballos, Ethan Workinger blasted a two-run homer making it a 6-0 game in the fourth.

In the fifth, the Emperors added six more runs, highlighted by a grand slam from Workinger, giving the visitors a 12-0 advantage through five innings.

Winston-Salem (33-40, 2-5) could not find anything against Rome starter Cory Wall, and in the seventh, the Emperors added another run finishing off a 13-0 victory.

The Dash and Emperors meet for game five on Saturday evening. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

