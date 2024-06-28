Claws Fall 14-1 on Friday to Greensboro

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hunter Barco threw five hitless innings and struck out nine while Nick Cimillo hit a grand slam and Lonnie White homered and drove in three as Greensboro topped the BlueClaws 14-1 on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers (5-2/44-28) have taken three of the first four in the series with Jersey Shore (3-4/41-32) while the BlueClaws have dropped four of their last five games.

Greensboro jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a balk from Jean Cabrera, and an RBI single from Josiah Sightler.

The Hoppers then blew it open in the third. After the first three batters reached, Nick Cimillo hit a grand slam onto the berm beyond the left field wall to put the Grasshoppers up 5-0. It the 13th home run of the season for Cimillo, a Rutgers University product.

They added three more runs in the fifth off Jaydenn Estanista. Lonnie White, Jr. tripled in two, and later scored on a passed ball to put Greensboro up 9-0.

White then homered off Estanista in the seventh before Keaton Anthony's RBI single got the BlueClaws on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Greensboro added four more runs in the ninth highlighted by a two run double from PJ Hilson.

Meanwhile, Barco was sharp, facing the minimum over his five innings. He walked one but got a double play and improved to 3-1 on the season. BlueClaws starter Jean Cabrera (4-4) took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned in four innings.

Keaton Anthony had three of the seven BlueClaws hits. Felix Reyes had two. Erick Brito had one and extended his hitting streak to six games.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP George Klassen starts for the BlueClaws opposite Cristian Brothers Academy alum RHP Patrick Reilly.

