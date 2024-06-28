Renegades Top Blue Rocks, 6-2

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used three home runs and a stellar pitching performance to defeat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-2 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Ben Shields continued his run of strong pitching, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings and carrying a no-hitter into the sixth. He struck out nine batters for his second straight start, matching his career-high set last Saturday at Greensboro.

In three of his last four starts, Shields (3-2) has thrown 5.0-or-more innings and allowed one-or-fewer runs. The lone hit he allowed was a leadoff single by T.J. White in the sixth inning.

The Renegades took the lead in the bottom of the second when Josh Moylan singled and Garrett Martin walked against Luke Young (2-8). Christopher Familia then crushed a three-run homer to right-center to give the Renegades a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third Hudson Valley added to its lead on a two-run home run by Martin. The blast was his fourth home run in his last six games and came on his 24th birthday.

The Blue Rocks got on the board in the top of the seventh against Luis Arejula when Matt Suggs singled to drive in Jared McKenzie to cut the lead to 5-1. In the eighth, Wilmington drew closer on an RBI double by Kevin Made off Mason Vinyard to make it 5-2.

The Renegades answered with their third home run of the night in the bottom of the eighth when Omar Martinez launched a solo home run to right off Chance Huff to lead off the frame. The long ball was the eighth of the season for Martinez.

Huesont Morrill worked around a one-out single in the top of the ninth to secure the victory. Shields, Arejula, Vinyard and Morrill combined to strike out 14 Blue Rocks batters in the game while walking just three.

Hudson Valley and Wilmington continue their series on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.32) gets the ball for the Renegades, while RHP Seth Shuman makes his first start of the season for the Blue Rocks. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

37-35, 4-3

