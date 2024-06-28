Hawkins, Hejka Help Cyclones Down IronBirds, 7-0

ABERDEEN, Md. - RHPs Dakota Hawkins and Josh Hejka combined to retire the final 19 batters in order, uniting on a three-hit shutout, as the Brooklyn Cyclones blanked the Aberdeen IronBirds, 7-0, on Friday night from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Brooklyn (2-5, 35-38) snatched the lead in the top of the third inning and never looked back. SS Wilfredo Lara singled to start the inning and swiped second base before back-to-back strikeouts stalled the rally.

With two out, 1B Nick Lorusso reignited the offense by blasting a towering fly ball to left. The skyscraping shot carried over the outstretched glove of the leaping left fielder and into the Cyclones' bullpen for a two-run home run. The 23-year-old's team-leading 11th long ball of the season provided a 2-0 advantage.

With the bases loaded in the fifth, Lorusso added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to three, while C Christian Pregent tacked on another tally in the sixth with an RBI single to left.

Already leading 4-0, Brooklyn put the game out of reach in the seventh. Consecutive singles from 2B Jesús Báez and LF Chris Suero started the inning before a wild pitch sent the former to third. With runners at the corners, Suero took off for a second, but the throw to the bag careened into center field. Báez scored, while the 20-year-old advanced to third.

The Cyclones proceeded to load the bases on back-to-back walks before 3B Mateo Gil's infield single in the hole at short chased in another run. A bases-loaded walk to CF Omar De Los Santos capped the three-run frame and catapulted Brooklyn to a 7-0 edge.

That was more than enough offense for Hawkins (3-2) and Hejka on Friday. Aberdeen (5-2, 39-34) did not put a man on base after 2B Cristian Benavides' single to left with two out in the bottom of the third inning.

Hawkins tossed a career-high 6.0 innings of three-hit, shutout ball, matching a career-best with five strikeouts to earn his third win.

Hejka entered in support to start the seventh and was perfect. The 27-year-old sat down all nine batters he faced - striking out four - to earn the three-inning save, his fifth of the year.

RHP Peter Van Loon (0-1) was taxed his first defeat in his third Minor League rehab start. The 25-year-old permitted two runs on three hits in a season-long 4.0 innings, whiffing a season-best six.

Brooklyn will try and force a rubber match in game five of the series on Saturday night. RHP Douglas Orellana (0-1, 1.47) is scheduled to take the hill for Brooklyn, making his second appearance since being reinstated from the injured list. Aberdeen is projected to counter with RHP Zach Fruit (2-3, 3.88). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

