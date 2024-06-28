Ledbetter Collects Five Hits, Hot Rods Split Doubleheader

June 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-3, 39-33) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (4-2, 32-38), taking game one, 9-1, and dropping game two, 4-1, on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In game one, the Tourists began the scoring in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Duncan Davitt. Logan Cerny lifted a solo homer to left, putting Asheville up 1-0.

Bowling Green bounced back in the bottom of the second off Asheville starter Edinson Batista. Colton Ledbetter and Ryan Cermak singled, while Ricardo Genoves was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Hot Rods plated two runs on back-to-back hit by pitches from Ryan Spikes and Gionti Turner. With the bases still loaded, Brayden Taylor notched an RBI single to make it 3-1. Tre' Morgan plated Spikes on a groundout to second, increasing the lead 4-1.

The Hot Rods scored again off Batista in the bottom of the third. Ledbetter walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Genoves laced a base hit to center, scoring Ledbetter to make it 5-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bowling Green plated a run against Asheville reliever Deury Carrasco. Genoves was hit by a pitch and moved up to second on a wild pitch. Taylor singled to score Genoves and move the score, 6-1.

Bowling Green added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth off Asheville reliever Brody Rodning. Morgan reached on an error, Cooper Kinney walked, and Ledbetter singled to load the bases. A passed ball scored Morgan, while Kinney and Ledbetter were plated on a base hit from Genoves to make it 9-1.

Hot Rods reliever Jackson Lancaster finished off a scoreless seventh to complete the game, 9-1.

Fondtain (2-1) earned the win, letting up a hit, a walk, and striking out three over 3.1 scoreless frames. Batista (5-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits, three walks, and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

In game two, Asheville took a lead in the top of the first off Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy. Luis Baez launched a solo shot to put the Tourists up 1-0.

Bowling Green tied it up in the bottom of the first against Asheville starter Ethan Pecko.

Kinney doubled and moved up to third on a single from Ledbetter. Cermak plated Kinney on a sacrifice fly to right, moving the score, 1-1.

Luis Baez socked a three-run homer off Murphy in the top of the fifth, putting the Tourists up 4-1.

The Hot Rods went scoreless the rest of the way, losing by a final score, 4-1.

Jeremy Molero (1-0) earned the win, striking out two over 1.0 perfect inning. Murphy (0-1) took the loss, letting up four runs on nine hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over 4.2 frames. Kelly Austin (1) completed the save with a scoreless seventh.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. RHP Yoniel Curet (3-7, 4.55) takes the ball for Bowling Green, while Asheville throws out RHP Derek True (2-1, 6.39).

