Not as Easy this Time, but Moose Take Another Win from Chicago

March 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (33-19-5-3) rematched with the Chicago Wolves (26-27-3-3) on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 6-1 win over the Wolves yesterday evening.

Neither side was able to find twine in the opening frame. Chicago was granted the lone chance on the man advantage, but Oskari Salminen and the Moose kept the door shut. Salminen finished with 10 total saves through the first 20 minutes, while Zachary Sawchenko nabbed all five Moose chances that came his way through the opening stanza.

Manitoba opened the scoring near the halfway point of the contest. Alex Limoges carried the puck into the attacking zone and dropped a pass behind him to the waiting Dominic Toninato, who roofed it over the shoulder of Sawchenko. Chicago tied the contest three minutes later, as Josh Melnick tipped an Alex Green shot past Salminen. Manitoba restored the lead with under five to go in the frame. Tyler Boland gathered up the puck and sped down the ice. The forward ripped a bullet of a shot into the top corner past the blocker of Sawchenko. Manitoba took a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of play, despite being outshot 20-16.

Chicago tied the contest 27 seconds into the period. With Manitoba on the power play, Vasily Ponomarev stripped the puck and raced down the ice on a breakaway before beating Salminen with a slick move to the backhand. Chicago pulled ahead for the first time in the contest with under 10 minutes to play as Zach Senyshyn redirected a shot past Salminen. With time dwindling, Manitoba opted to pull Salminen in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit was successful, as Jansen Harkins blasted a hard shot off a Wolves defender in front and past Sawchenko. The horn sounded to end the third with both sides gearing up for overtime. The extra frame saw five total shots between the clubs, but Salminen and Sawchenko kept the contest going. The overtime period ended and a shootout was needed to decide the winner. The third round of the shootout saw Cole Maier score the only goal of the segment, while Salminen denied all three Wolves shooters as Manitoba secured the 4-3 victory and the weekend sweep. Salminen notched the win on the back of 34 stops, while Sawchenko was hit with the loss and ended with 32 saves.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Jimmy Oligny (Click for full interview)

"They came hard. It was a three-in-three for them, so we thought they'd come out flat but they came out hard. We just got a greasy goal there at the end and Oskari (Salminen) did the job in the shootout. Cole (Maier) had a nice goal in the shootout and we were so happy to get that one."

Statbook

Dominic Toninato has scored goals in four straight contests

Alex Limoges is the second Moose skater to hit the 30-assist plateau

Leon Gawanke has five points (5A) his past three games

Jimmy Oligny notched an assist for his first point of the campaign

Greg Meireles has two points (1G, 1A) his past two games

Jansen Harkins has recorded four points (3G, 1A) his past three contests

Ville Heinola has tallied assists in consecutive games

What's Next?

The Moose return home and face the Rockford IceHogs at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, March 22. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

