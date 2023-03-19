Coachella Valley Doubles-Up on San Diego

March 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 8-4 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds today at Acrisure Arena, bringing their overall record to 19-41-1-0 and 10-20-0-0 on the road.

Chase De Leo posted a three-point effort (1-2=3), including his second multi-assist effort over his current three-game point streak (1-5=6). The Gulls captain has 8-11=19 points in his last 13 contests, leading San Diego in all scoring categories with 6-11=17 points since his return to the lineup on Feb. 18.

Dylan Sikura earned the 200th point of his American Hockey League with a two-goal performance (2-0=2) - including his first goal in a Gulls sweater - for 2-3=5 points in his last five games.

Nikolas Brouillard recorded a pair of helpers (0-2=2) for his second muti-assist effort in three games (0-4=4), maintaining San Diego's assist and scoring lead with 6-32=38 points. The blueliner ranks tied for sixth in assists and tied for seventh in points among active AHL defensemen at the conclusion of the game.

Chase Priskie extended his career-high point streak into a fifth game (4-2=6), earning at least one point in each of his five games as a Gull.

Josiah Slavin recorded his second goal in three games in the second period. The right wing has 4-2=6 points in his last seven games.

The Gulls scored three power-play goals over their last two games, operating at a 33.3% success rate over the span (3-for-9).

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 34-of-41 shots in 52:25 before exiting the game with an injury, while Gage Alexander made two saves on three shots in 7:72 of relief.

San Diego returns to Pechanga Arena San Diego this Tuesday, Mar. 21 to face the Iowa Wild (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Assistant Coach Kris Sparre

On the power play scoring twice

I think, you know, the power play, to me, has been in a good way the past few games. You know, we have some new personnel on the unit that's helping a lot, and guys are really starting to find some sort of chemistry within the units. And our breakouts have been good. These guys are getting set up in zone and the skill takes over from there.

On the loss to Coachella Valley

We lose a defenseman and we end up taking six minors in the game, so you're short-staffed, and then you're doing all that killing and you got guys playing a lot of minutes. And, you know, you're playing against a team that plays with a lot of intensity, a lot of pace, and they got a great power play. You're not giving yourself a chance when you take that many minors.

On San Diego's limited shot total

They (Coachella Valley) played a good game over there and, you know, they really limited what we were able to get done in the offensive zone. They did a good job in the neutral zone, and we turned over a lot of pucks tonight. We kind of played right into their hand, and that was kind of the result in the game among other things, like special teams.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.