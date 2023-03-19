Belleville Sens Fall in Cleveland
March 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Belleville Senators concluded their two-game weekend set against the Cleveland Monsters with a 5-2 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday afternoon.
In spite of that result, the Senators still remain in the fifth and final playoff position in the North Division, a point ahead of the Laval Rocket. Cleveland now sits two points back of Belleville with three games in hand.
Cleveland opened the scoring at the 5:43 mark of the first period when Cole Fonstad tallied on the power play. Shortly after, the Senators equalized after Roby Jarventie capitalized on a 5-on-3 man advantage to even the contest.
Later in the frame, the scoring resumed when Carson Meyer restored the Monsters' advantage. Belleville responded again, this time through Cole Reinhardt before Jake Christiansen gave the Monsters a 3-2 lead heading into the intermission.
In the second, Cleveland continued their strong play in the offensive zone as both Robbie Payne and Joona Luoto found the back of the net in the stanza.
A late Belleville push in the third saw them strike once more as Jacob Larsson scored from a sharp angle with an extra attacker on the ice with 1:42 left to play in regulation time.
The Senators return to action next Friday night when they host the Bridgeport Islanders, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m from CAA Arena.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/5 | Penalty Kill: 2/4
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 31 saves.
Roby Jarventie extended his point streak to six straight
Jarventie has scored in five of his last six appearances.
After collecting a goal and an assist, Cole Reinhardt now has points in three consecutive games.
Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "At the end of the day, that's the end of 18 games and 33 nights with some crazy travel and fluctuating rosters. You're not going to win them all. I got no complaints. The guys played right to the buzzer."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators exchange fist bumps with the bench
|
Belleville Senators left wing Cole Reinhardt
|
Belleville Senators left wing Angus Crookshank
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2023
- Cates and Brink Score for Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins Drop Second of the Weekend to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Finish Weekend with Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Not as Easy this Time, but Moose Take Another Win from Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Penguins Deliver Big, 5-2 Win over Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Fall in Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Earn Point with 4-3 Shootout Loss to Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Grab Exciting 5-3 Win over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Zherenko Stops 57 in Valiant Effort to Earn Point - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Koppanen Scores Two Goals and Shootout Winner in Victory over T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- Panthers Recall Alex Lyon, Assign Mack Guzda to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs - Milwaukee Admirals
- RRTV in the Community: First Responders Fire Drill - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Win 3-2 Shootout Thriller on Saturday Over First-Place Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Fall in Cleveland
- Belleville Sens' Strong Run of Play Continues with Win in Cleveland
- Thomson Helps Lift Belleville Sens to Important Win
- Belleville Sens and Cool 100 to Host "Country Night" on April 1
- Valiant Effort Earns Belleville Sens Point in Lehigh Valley