Belleville Sens Fall in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH - The Belleville Senators concluded their two-game weekend set against the Cleveland Monsters with a 5-2 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday afternoon.

In spite of that result, the Senators still remain in the fifth and final playoff position in the North Division, a point ahead of the Laval Rocket. Cleveland now sits two points back of Belleville with three games in hand.

Cleveland opened the scoring at the 5:43 mark of the first period when Cole Fonstad tallied on the power play. Shortly after, the Senators equalized after Roby Jarventie capitalized on a 5-on-3 man advantage to even the contest.

Later in the frame, the scoring resumed when Carson Meyer restored the Monsters' advantage. Belleville responded again, this time through Cole Reinhardt before Jake Christiansen gave the Monsters a 3-2 lead heading into the intermission.

In the second, Cleveland continued their strong play in the offensive zone as both Robbie Payne and Joona Luoto found the back of the net in the stanza.

A late Belleville push in the third saw them strike once more as Jacob Larsson scored from a sharp angle with an extra attacker on the ice with 1:42 left to play in regulation time.

The Senators return to action next Friday night when they host the Bridgeport Islanders, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m from CAA Arena.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 | Penalty Kill: 2/4

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 31 saves.

Roby Jarventie extended his point streak to six straight

Jarventie has scored in five of his last six appearances.

After collecting a goal and an assist, Cole Reinhardt now has points in three consecutive games.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "At the end of the day, that's the end of 18 games and 33 nights with some crazy travel and fluctuating rosters. You're not going to win them all. I got no complaints. The guys played right to the buzzer."

