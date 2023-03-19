RRTV in the Community: First Responders Fire Drill

Prior to the Tucson Roadrunners matchup against the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, March 18, the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department took the ice for a First Responders Day Game at the Tucson Arena. The Tucson Fire Department secured a 4-3 come-from-behind victory for their second-straight win over the Tucson Police Department. The Roadrunners followed up their local First Responders by wearing Specialty First Responders Jerseys for the series finale against the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, that saw Tucson defeat the Wranglers in a shootout by a final score of 3-2.

