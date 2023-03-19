Ads Sign Two to PTOs
March 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defensemen Chris Cameron and Matthew Cairns to professional try-out contracts (PTO). In addition, the team has released forward Cole Coskey from his PTO.
This is the second stint of the season with the Admirals for Camerson, who made his AHL debut with Milwaukee on December 14th against Hartford. He has spent the majority of the season with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL where he shows 14 points on four goals and 10 assists and 113 penalty minutes in 56 games.
Cairns has played in 42 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL), where is he has a goal and five assists and a +17 rating.
The Admirals now hit the road for the rest of the month beginning with a rematch of the Griffins this afternoon in Grand Rapids at 4 pm. The Ads next home game will be Saturday, April 1st at 6 pm against Laval.
