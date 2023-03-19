Panthers Recall Alex Lyon, Assign Mack Guzda to Charlotte

The Panthers swapped their netminders back Sunday evening, recalling Alex Lyon and assigning Mack Guzda to Charlotte.

Lyon appeared in both games for Charlotte over the weekend and turned in a pair of gems, blanking the Marlies for his first shutout of the season on Friday and stopping 20 of 21 shots the next day for another victory - moving himself into a tie for seventh in the AHL in goals-against average on the season.

Guzda served as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup during his most recent stint with the Panthers.

The Checkers kick off their final home stand of the season with a pair of tilts against Providence this coming Saturday and Sunday.

