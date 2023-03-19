Monsters Grab Exciting 5-3 Win over Senators

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 26-26-5-2 and currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters and Senators battled back-and-forth in the opening frame beginning with Cole Fonstad's goal on the power play at 5:43 assisted by Carson Meyer and Josh Dunne followed by a response by Roby Jarventie on the man advantage at 8:52. Meyer's power-play tally at 14:46 off feeds from David Jiricek and Trey Fix-Wolanksy pushed Cleveland ahead, but Cole Reinhardt's marker for Belleville at 17:04 once again evened the score. Jake Christiansen recorded a goal at 18:09 with helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Robbie Payne sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 3-2. The Monsters added two goals in the middle frame starting with Payne at 9:10 assisted by Justin Richards and Joona Luoto followed by Luoto grabbing his own tally at 14:45 with a helper from Meyer bringing the score to 5-2 after 40 minutes. Belleville's Jacob Larsson scored a goal at 18:18 of the third period, but Cleveland stood tall securing the 5-3 victory.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves for the win while Belleville's Antoine Bibeau stopped 31 shots in defeat.

The Monsters homestand concludes against the Toronto Marlies on Friday, March 24, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 2 0 - - 5

BEL 2 0 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 2/4 4/5 12 min / 6 inf

BEL 36 1/5 2/4 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 33 3 14-12-5

BEL Bibeau L 31 5 9-9-1

Cleveland Record: 26-26-5-2, 7th North Division

Belleville Record: 27-28-6-1, 5th North Division

