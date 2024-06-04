Nolan Baumgartner Joins Ottawa Senators Coaching Staff

June 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Ottawa Senators announced today Manitoba Moose assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner joined the Senators as an assistant coach.

Baumgartner, 48, served as an assistant coach with the Moose the past two seasons. Manitoba reached the post-season in both campaigns and amassed a 71-60-8-5 record with Baumgartner on the staff. The Calgary, Alta. native worked with 18 Winnipeg Jets draft picks during his time with the Moose. A total of 13 players played for both the Moose and the Jets while Baumgartner worked behind the Manitoba bench.

Baumgartner played parts of 17 seasons professionally, including 142 NHL games for six teams where he recorded 47 points (7G, 40A) and 67 PIMs. He also played for six AHL teams, highlighted by parts of seven seasons with the Manitoba Moose. He ranks third all-time on the Moose in assists (144), sixth in games played (385), and eighth in points (185). Baumgartner was a member of the AHL Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Baumgartner is the fourth Moose coach to move to an NHL position since the team returned to Winnipeg in 2015.

Ticket memberships for the 2024-25 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.