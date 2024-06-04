Reign Re-Sign Jacob Doty for 2024-25 Season

June 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have re-signed forward Jacob Doty to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Doty, 30, returns to Ontario for a sixth consecutive season and the 10th of his professional career. The Billings, Montana native is the longest-tenured member of the Reign roster and the first player inked to an AHL contract for the upcoming campaign.

Returning from an injury in 2023-24, the right-shot forward set AHL career highs with seven goals, 10 points and 57 games played while helping lead Ontario to a third-place finish in the Pacific Division with 42 regular season wins and 91 standings points.

Doty was also in the lineup for all eight of the Reign's postseason contests, registering an assist and 14 penalty minutes.

During his nine pro seasons from 2014-24, Doty has appeared in 208 AHL games with the Reign and Chicago Wolves, totaling 16 goals and 17 assists while recording 485 penalty minutes.

