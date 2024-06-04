Griffins' 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin the 2024-25 American Hockey League season with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 11 at Van Andel Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

In addition to their home opener, the Griffins will host their 27th annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, along with Saturday games on Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Feb. 1, and March 1. The Jan. 18 game will serve as a lead-in to the 2025 Great Skate Winterfest, one of the team's annual fundraisers for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Opponents will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 89th season is released. The 2024-25 campaign will mark the Griffins' 24th year of AHL membership and 29th overall season.

Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season will be available to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Fans can secure their season tickets and group outings now by calling (616) 774-4585 or visiting griffinshockey.com for more information. Make sure to sign up for the Griffins Nation newsletter to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Griffins 2024-25 Guaranteed Home Dates:

Friday, Oct. 11 - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 - 7 p.m.

