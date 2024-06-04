Cup Bound Condors: Stuart Skinner

June 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







10 Condors alums will vie for the Stanley Cup beginning on Saturday.

Stuart Skinner is the definition of a home-grown, developed product for the Edmonton Oilers. An Edmonton native and third round pick by the club in 2017, Skinner spent much of his first professional season in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder. However his biggest contribution during his rookie year came in the AHL's Pacific Division Finals as Skinner was thrust into action in a must-win Game 5 at home against San Diego. He stopped 45 of 46 shots as the team won in double overtime and sent the series to a Game 6 two nights later.

In 2019-20, Skinner took the reins as the team's starting netminder, appearing in 41 games during the shortened season. When hockey returned in 2021, Skinner was more than up to the task, securing a league-best 20 wins as the Condors captured the Pacific Division crown.

The 2021-22 season was split between Bakersfield and Edmonton as he went 22-7-5 with a.920 save percentage with the Condors and 6-6-0 with a.913 save percentage with the Oilers. He would help the Condors to sweep in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs that year, turning aside 57 of 60 shots.

All told, Skinner appeared in 113 regular season games with the Condors, amassed 62 wins, and had a.906 save percentage.

His NHL career is just starting to blossom, with 29 wins and a.914 save percentage last season and 36 wins this year. An NHL All-Star selection, Skinner was also a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie. He has gone 11-4-0 on the Oilers run to the Cup this year, stopping 76 of 80 shots as Edmonton won three straight over Dallas to get to the Stanley Cup Final.

Check back throughout the week as we continue to highlight the 10 Condors alumni who have helped the Oilers on the ice to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.