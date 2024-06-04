Monsters Fall 6-2 to Bears in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals

June 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 6-2 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters trail the Eastern Conference Finals best-of-seven series 3-0.

The Bears struck first with a power-play goal from Chase Priskie at 12:43 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Hershey's Ethen Frank converted on the man advantage at 5:45 of the second period, but Alex Whelan got Cleveland on the board with a tally at 6:55 assisted by Samuel Knazko and Josh Dunne. Trey Fix-Wolansky tied the game 2-2 after a power-play marker at 12:17 off feeds from Stanislav Svozil and Marcus Bjork. The Bears scored three goals from Alex Limoges at 17:14, Ivan Miroshnichenko at 18:43 and a power-play tally from Joe Snively at 19:32 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 5-2. Hershey's Henrik Rybinski scored an empty-net goal at 15:54 of the third period bringing the final score to 6-2.

Cleveland's Malcolm Subban stopped four shots in relief of Jet Greaves who stopped 20 shots in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 27 saves for the win.

The Monsters host the Bears for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, June 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with tickets available at clevelandmonsters.com.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

CLE 0 2 0 - 2

HER 1 4 1 - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 1/4 3/6 14 min / 7 inf

HER 30 3/6 3/4 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record

CLE Greaves L 20 5 5-4-0

CLE Subban ND 4 0 1-0-0

HER Shepard W 27 2 9-1-0

