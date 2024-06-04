Belleville Senators Announce 2024-25 Guaranteed Date Home Games

June 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - With a franchise-record season in the books and preparations underway for 2024-25, the Belleville Senators are excited to announce six guaranteed dates for the upcoming American Hockey League campaign, beginning in October.

Opponents and start times are yet to be determined and some other details are to be finalized, but the Club and American Hockey League can confirm the following home games on the Senators 2024-25 schedule:

Saturday, October 19, 2024 (Home Opener Presented by CAA)

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Friday, January 10, 2025

Monday, February 17, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

The Senators will kick off the home portion of the 2024-25 schedule as they always do, with the Home Opener presented by CAA, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Fans can meet and greet their favourite Belleville Sens players and get autographs as they arrive on the red carpet, with games, inflatables and more at the Kids Zone in the Quinte Sports & Wellness Center Gymnasium.

Further details on these games and other promotional nights throughout the upcoming season will be announced once the American Hockey League releases the 2024-25 schedule in July.

Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for these guaranteed dates, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

