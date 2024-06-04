Belleville Senators Announce 2024-25 Guaranteed Date Home Games
June 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - With a franchise-record season in the books and preparations underway for 2024-25, the Belleville Senators are excited to announce six guaranteed dates for the upcoming American Hockey League campaign, beginning in October.
Opponents and start times are yet to be determined and some other details are to be finalized, but the Club and American Hockey League can confirm the following home games on the Senators 2024-25 schedule:
Saturday, October 19, 2024 (Home Opener Presented by CAA)
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Friday, January 10, 2025
Monday, February 17, 2025
Saturday, March 15, 2025
The Senators will kick off the home portion of the 2024-25 schedule as they always do, with the Home Opener presented by CAA, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Fans can meet and greet their favourite Belleville Sens players and get autographs as they arrive on the red carpet, with games, inflatables and more at the Kids Zone in the Quinte Sports & Wellness Center Gymnasium.
Further details on these games and other promotional nights throughout the upcoming season will be announced once the American Hockey League releases the 2024-25 schedule in July.
Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for these guaranteed dates, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024
- 'Pressure Is a Privilege': Abbotsford Head Coach Manny Malhotra Embraces High Expectations for AHL Development - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Senators Announce 2024-25 Guaranteed Date Home Games - Belleville Senators
- Reign Re-Sign Jacob Doty for 2024-25 Season - Ontario Reign
- Nolan Baumgartner Joins Ottawa Senators Coaching Staff - Manitoba Moose
- Cup Bound Condors: Stuart Skinner - Bakersfield Condors
- Cup Bound Condors: Leon Draisaitl - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins' 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 11 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Senators Announce 2024-25 Guaranteed Date Home Games
- Belleville Senators and Quinte Conservation to Celebrate 2024 "Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree Campaign"
- Belleville Sens' Season Ends With North Semifinals Loss To Top-Ranked Monsters
- B-Sens on the Ropes in Cleveland, After Monsters Win Game Three of North Semi-final in OT
- Belleville and Cleveland Open North Division Semi-Finals with Split at CAA Arena