Cup Bound Condors: Leon Draisaitl

June 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







10 Condors alums will vie for the Stanley Cup beginning on Saturday.

At just 19 years old, Leon Draisaitl arrived in Condorstown one year after being selected third overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by Edmonton. Much like Darnell Nurse, his stay in Bakersfield was short, but memorable, as he was on the ice for the team's first-ever goal in the AHL on Opening Night, and helped create the initial buzz of the AHL transition. Leon played six games with Bakersfield, scoring a goal and adding an assist, before an injury to Connor McDavid prompted a recall of the talented German and the beginning of an incredible NHL career.

Since leaving Condorstown, he has become one of the most successful AHL graduates of all-time. He has three 50-goal campaigns to his credit, five 100-point seasons, and just recently had a 13-game playoff scoring streak. His award trophy is filled with a Art Ross Trophy (leading scorer), Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP), and Ted Lindsey Award (most outstanding player as voted on by the players).

Check back throughout the week as we continue to highlight the 10 Condors alumni who have helped the Oilers on the ice to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

