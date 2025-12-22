Noblesville Boom vs. Santa Cruz Warriors - Game Highlights
Published on December 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom YouTube Video
NBA G League Stories from December 21, 2025
- Herd Falls to Lakers in Winter Showcase - Wisconsin Herd
- Boom Falls Short in Winter Showcase Finale - Noblesville Boom
- Santa Cruz Knocks off Noblesville 108-100 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Win Thriller in 127-123 Victory over Kings to Advance to Winter Showcase Championship - Salt Lake City Stars
- Swarm Close Winter Showcase with 127-117 Win over Clippers - Greensboro Swarm
- Tyty Washington Jr.'s Season High 36 Points Not Enough as San Diego Clippers Fall to Greensboro Swarm - San Diego Clippers
- 905 Strike Gold, Advance to Winter Showcase Finals - Raptors 905
- Maine Celtics Erase 16-Point Deficit in Showcase Win - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.