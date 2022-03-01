No Mask/Vaccination Requirements for 2022 Season
March 1, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
In accordance with updated New York State and Erie County guidelines, there is no mask requirement or proof of vaccination required for entry into Sahlen Field for Buffalo Bisons home games and other non-game day events.
The safety of our guests will always be our top priority and we encourage fans to continue any measures they feel comfortable with to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.
We look forward to seeing everyone back at the ballpark on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 5.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from March 1, 2022
- Tides Announce 2022 Promotions Schedule - Norfolk Tides
- No Mask/Vaccination Requirements for 2022 Season - Buffalo Bisons
- Nashville Sounds Bring Back Two Popular Fan Clubs for 2022 Season - Nashville Sounds
- Chasers Community Celebration Series Presented by PayPal to Highlight Causes, Showcase Communities Throughout 2022 Season - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 2022 Custom Jerseys Unveiled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Single-Game Tickets for 2022 Season Now on Sale - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- No Mask/Vaccination Requirements for 2022 Season
- Sahlen Field Given Pioneer Athletics' 2021 'Field of Excellence' Award
- Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for 2022 Seasonal Employment -Saturday, February 26 at Sahlen Field (10a-1p)
- Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game Returns to Sahlen Field, May 15
- Bisons Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule