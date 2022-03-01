No Mask/Vaccination Requirements for 2022 Season

In accordance with updated New York State and Erie County guidelines, there is no mask requirement or proof of vaccination required for entry into Sahlen Field for Buffalo Bisons home games and other non-game day events.

The safety of our guests will always be our top priority and we encourage fans to continue any measures they feel comfortable with to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.

We look forward to seeing everyone back at the ballpark on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 5.

