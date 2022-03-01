Chasers Community Celebration Series Presented by PayPal to Highlight Causes, Showcase Communities Throughout 2022 Season

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud to share plans for the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal, new for the 2022 season. The initiative, which features eight nights during the 2022 season, is designed to highlight different groups, showcase underrepresented communities, and raise awareness for various causes.

Games featuring the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal are as follows: Thurs., April 28 (Mental Health Awareness), Thurs., May 5 (Gender Equality Night), Thurs., May 19 (All-Abilities Night), Thurs., June 9 (Pride Night), Thurs., June 23 (Diversity Night), Wed., July 6 (Senior Health Awareness), Thurs., Aug. 25 (Cancer Awareness), and Thurs., Sept. 22 (Copa de la Diversión).

"Through our new Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal, we are eager to showcase and recognize many diverse groups and causes at Werner Park in 2022," Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "As we were creating the series, it was key to find the right partner that aligns with our community values. PayPal is that partner and we are grateful for their parallel vision."

"Diversity, Inclusion, Equity & Belonging are top priorities here at PayPal," PayPal Senior Director of Global Customer Service Steve Wallace said. "We are excited to partner with the Omaha Storm Chasers, who share our passion to create a more inclusive community here in the metro. The Chasers Community Celebration Series is an outstanding way to bring people together to create awareness and drive support for organizations that are making a difference in our area. We are thrilled to be a part of this program and are looking forward to an exciting summer at beautiful Werner Park."

The first game of the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal will be on Thurs., April 28 and highlight the importance of Mental Health by showcasing local organizations and businesses focusing on mental health, including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Nebraska.

Gender Equality Night on Thurs., May 5 features the Women's Center for Advancement and will celebrate gender equality opportunities through sports. All-Abilities Night on Thurs., May 19 will empower people of all abilities and feature The Ollie Web Center while the Storm Chasers also host additional groups and organizations that make a positive impact on supporting those with all abilities.

The Storm Chasers' annual Pride Night is scheduled for Thurs., June 9 and will celebrate the LGBTQ community while highlighting Heartland Pride. Diversity Night on Thurs., June 23 will feature the Urban League of Nebraska while bringing awareness to diversity and inclusion initiatives and celebrating different ethnicities and heritages across the Omaha metro.

Wednesday, July 6 highlights Senior Health Awareness and features The Alzheimer's Association. The Storm Chasers will host a Senior's Fair with local businesses and organizations tailored to those 55-and-up before the game and also host pre-game Senior Bingo. Cancer Awareness Night on Thurs., Aug. 25 will bring awareness and show support for those battling any type of cancer, celebrate cancer survivors, and feature the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation.

The final game of the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal will double as the Storm Chasers' annual Copa de la Diversión Night. It will showcase the Latino Center of the Midlands while the team plays as the Cazadores de Tormentas for the fourth straight season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative to embrace the culture and values that resonate with local Hispanic and Latino communities.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2022 season on April 5 at Indianapolis before welcoming fans to Werner Park for the home opener on April 12 vs. Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

