Memphis Redbirds Statement on the Start of the 2022 Season
March 1, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
"The 2022 Minor League Baseball Season will continue as planned. The MLB lockout does not alter Minor League Baseball team operations and only affects Major League free agents, those signed to Major League contracts, and players on a MLB team's 40-man roster.
The Memphis Redbirds front office is continuing preparations for the upcoming season and look forward to welcoming fans back to AutoZone Park for Opening Night on April 5!"
