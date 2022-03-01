Nashville Sounds Bring Back Two Popular Fan Clubs for 2022 Season

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today two popular fan clubs are back for the 2022 season. Children (ages 12 and under) can join Booster's Buddies presented by First Horizon while seniors (ages 55 and over) can join the Silver Sounds.

Both fan clubs include ticket vouchers and several Sounds-themed collector items. They can be purchased online at www.nashvillesounds.com.

Booster's Buddies presented by First Horizon - $30

Six (6) General Admission ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game and two (2) General Admission ticket vouchers for Booster's Birthday on May 22.

One (1) 4" x 4" Nashville Sounds autograph book.

One (1) baseball Pop It Toy.

Membership Card (allows front-of-the-line access for postgame Kids Run the Bases every Sunday and a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

One (1) Nashville Sounds clear drawstring bag.

One (1) deck of cards provided by First Horizon.

Silver Sounds - $30

Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game and two (2) Select Section ticket vouchers to Senior Night on May 4.

One (1) Country Legends themed deck of cards.

One (1) Nashville Sounds padded seat cushion.

One (1) Nashville Sounds collector lapel pin.

One (1) Nashville Sounds clear drawstring bag.

Membership Card (allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

All items will be available for pickup at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office beginning April 1 (pending item arrivals).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

