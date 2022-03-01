Iowa Cubs 2022 Season Remains on Schedule

DES MOINES, IA - Despite news today that the start of the Major League regular season will be delayed, the 2022 Minor League season and our team's business operations will be unaffected by this lockout.

The Major League Baseball owners locked out the Major League Baseball Players Association until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is reached, meaning players on the 40-man roster or signed to a Major League contract are not eligible to play until an agreement is reached.

Players who are not on the 40-man roster of their Major League club and who are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage and are expected to be in uniform for the start of the 2022 season.

Like all baseball fans, we are disappointed that the Clubs and the Players Association were not able to reach a new agreement prior to the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached in a timely fashion.

The Iowa Cubs cannot wait to welcome our great fans back to Principal Park in 2022. Iowa opens the 2022 season at Buffalo on Tuesday, April 5, with the home opener slated for a 6:38 p.m. first pitch at Principal Park on Tuesday, April 12 against Toledo. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

