2022 Custom Jerseys Unveiled

MOOSIC, PA - As the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders prepare for the 2022 season, the team is pleased to unveil its custom jersey nights slated for the upcoming schedule. The season begins on the road on April 5 with the home opener one week later at PNC Field. In addition to the daily promotions already announced, the RailRiders will wear five custom jerseys this season and each will be auctioned off to benefit local charities.

As part of a celebration of our Armed Forces, SWB will wear red, white and blue tops over Memorial Day weekend. The players will wear these jerseys again in July and the custom tops will be auctioned off over Independence weekend.

Villains be warned! Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is June 3 at PNC Field. The RailRiders will wear custom Captain America-themed jerseys plus Captain America himself will be patrolling the concourse.

Pride Night is slated for June 16 with a jersey auction after that Thirsty Thursday game.

Paradise is found at PNC Field on July 15. That RailRiders will once again wear Margaritaville-inspired Hawaiian jerseys. Waste away and search for that lost shaker of salt with us and be sure the fireworks are to blame after the final out.

Calling all Super Heros! The RailRiders return to Marvel Universe on August 6 with custom Thor jerseys. The Asgardian God of Thunder will also make a guest appearance on the concourse for fan photos.

All jersey auctions in 2022 will be online through the Minor League Baseball auction site.

