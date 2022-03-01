Indians Single-Game Tickets for 2022 Season Now on Sale

INDIANAPOLIS - With only 35 days remaining until baseball returns to Victory Field, the Indianapolis Indians today put single-game tickets on sale to the general public. The 2022 campaign will be the club's 120th season in operation and will feature 75 home games from Tuesday, April 5 through Saturday, Sept. 24.

"As the weather begins to warm, our organization is preparing for another memorable season of Indians baseball," said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "Our efforts to once again provide fun, affordable entertainment to fans of all ages at Victory Field comes to life in early April."

Lawn tickets are $12, Reserved seats are $15 and Box seats are $18. Memberships for the Knot Hole Kids Club are only $20 and include a ticket to every Indianapolis Indians home game (subject to availability), membership t-shirt, the chance to say "Play Ball!" to kick off an Indians game, and the chance to run the bases after every Sunday home game. Further, exclusive giveaways will be available to Knot Hole members throughout the season.

Premium seating options include tickets to the Yuengling Landing for $40 and tickets to the Elements Financial Club for $85. All-you-can-eat food stations, draft beer and house wine are included in the price of the Elements Financial Club ticket.

The 60-Degree Weather Guarantee is back for Opening Night, Tuesday, April 5, at Victory Field. If the temperature is below 60 degrees at first pitch, each fan in attendance gets a ticket to another April home game of their choice. A fireworks show concludes the Opening Night festivities.

Popular Daily Deals return with Tuesday Dollar Menu (excluding April 5), when hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn are all available for just $1 each. Thirsty Thursdays' (excluding April 21, May 5, May 19, Sept. 15) feature drink specials including $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic draft beers, and $5 premium and craft draft beers. Fifteen firework shows are scheduled throughout the season, 12 coming on Friday Fireworks nights. All 12 of Indy's homestands will conclude with a Kids Eat Free Sunday, when children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission.

Indians season tickets and mini plans are also on sale along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

