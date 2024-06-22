Night Turns Sour On Homers

June 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have had difficulty with their rivals from the other side of the Susquehanna all year. Just when it looked like Lancaster would take their second game in eight from the York Revolution, disaster struck in the bottom of the eighth inning as York rallied for a 6-5 victory in the middle game of a three-game series.

York moved one step closer to wrapping up the North Division's first half, taking an eight-game lead with 11 to play.

For the Stormers, it was just another night of frustration down the stretch.

Shawon Dunston, Jr. clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to stake Jack Labosky to a 4-3 lead. Trace Loehr ended the bottom of the seventh with a fabulous diving stop to his left to protect the lead, and Jack Conley delivered a clutch, two-out single for an insurance run in the top of the eighth as Lancaster went ahead by two.

Phil Diehl (1-1) took over in the bottom of the eighth, and York's power went to town. David Washington took a 1-1 pitch over the right field boards for his league-leading 21st home run of the season. Colton Welker followed with a bomb to left center to tie the game. Two batters later, Trey Martin also reached the playground in left center to give the Revs their second advantage of the night. On that third home run, Dunston went down in center, requiring assistance, before he left the field under his own power.

Frankie Bartow allowed a one-out single when his entire defense lost a Jordan Howard pop fly in the infield. He got Trace Loehr to hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the night for his third save.

Joseph Carpenter opened the scoring with a homer to left center in the fourth. Martin delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the inning, and Welker scored a run on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth for the 3-1 edge.

Matt Turner (2-1) closed out the eighth inning to earn the win.

The series will conclude at 2:00 on Sunday afternoon. Lancaster will send LHP Max Green (3-3) to the mound against fellow lefty Ethan Lindow (4-4). Fans may tune into the stream on FloBaseball, beginning at 1:55.

NOTES: Chad Sedio, activated earlier in the day, left the game with an injury in the fourth inning...Carpenter has hit safely in 25 of 27...The entire game was played without a stolen base between the top two base stealing teams in the league...Damon Dues is 6-for-13 in the last four games...Labosky threw his seventh quality start.

Subject: Yor 6, Lan 5 (box)

Game Date: 06/22/2024

Lancaster Stormers 5 AT York Revolution 6

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG York AB R H BI AVG

Dunston Jr., S CF 3 1 1 3 .277 McDermott, M SS 4 0 2 0 .318

Robertson, P CF 0 0 0 0 .174 Casey, D CF 4 0 1 0 .342

Howard, J PH 1 0 1 0 .179 Washington, D 1B 4 1 1 1 .326

Loehr, T 3B 5 0 0 0 .276 Welker, C DH 4 3 3 1 .300

Carpenter, J 1B 4 1 2 1 .297 Rhinesmith, J LF 4 1 2 0 .304

Proctor, C RF 4 0 1 0 .259 Martin, T RF 4 1 2 3 .250

Howard, G LF 2 1 1 0 .273 Kato, K 2B 4 0 1 0 .239

Sedio, C DH 2 0 0 0 .222 Reyes, A 3B 3 0 1 0 .257

Farmer, J DH,PH 2 0 0 0 .212 Berglund, M C 4 0 0 0 .188

Dues, D 2B 4 1 2 0 .304

Conley, J C 2 1 1 1 .238

Kasser, K SS 2 0 0 0 .186

31 5 9 5 35 6 13 5

Lancaster 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 1 0 - 5 9 1

York 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 3 x - 6 13 0

2B--Carpenter, J 1B (17), Welker, C DH (9), Martin, T RF (10). HR--Dunston

Jr., S CF (7), Carpenter, J 1B (6), Washington, D 1B (21), Welker, C DH

(6), Martin, T RF (7). RBI--Dunston Jr., S CF 3 (23), Carpenter, J 1B

(33), Conley, J C (18), TOTALS 5 (0), Washington, D 1B (53), Welker, C DH

(27), Martin, T RF 3 (31), TOTALS 5 (0). HP--Reyes, A 3B (1). SH--Conley,

J C (0), Kasser, K SS (0). E--Kasser, K SS (6).

LOB--Lancaster 6, York 6. DP--D. Dues(2B) - K. Kasser(SS) - J.

Carpenter(1B), K. Kato(2B) - M. McDermott(SS) - D. Washington(1B), K.

Kato(2B) - M. McDermott(SS) - D. Washington(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Labosky, J 7.0 9 3 3 0 4 0 2.92

Diehl, P (L,1-1) 1.0 4 3 3 0 1 3 7.71

8 13 6 6 0 5 3

York

Horrell, M 6.0 4 1 1 3 4 1 3.95

Sutera, T 1.1 3 4 4 2 0 1 2.43

Turner, M (W,2-1) 0.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2.37

Bartow, F (S,3) 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.38

9 9 5 5 5 5 2

PB--Berglund, M. HB--Labosky, J (5). SO--Loehr, T, Proctor, C, Farmer, J,

Dues, D, Kasser, K, Washington, D, Martin, T 2, Berglund, M 2. BB--Dunston

Jr., S, Howard, G 2, Conley, J, Kasser, K. BF--Labosky, J 29 (263), Diehl,

P 7 (29), Horrell, M 24 (175), Sutera, T 9 (118), Turner, M 2 (78), Bartow,

F 3 (60). P-S--Labosky, J 87-60, Diehl, P 19-17, Horrell, M 91-60, Sutera,

T 32-18, Turner, M 6-6, Bartow, F 13-9.

T--2:26. A--4748

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 95

Plate Umpire - Ian Pittinger, Field Umpire #1 - Fred DeJesus, Field Umpire #3 - Buzz Albert

